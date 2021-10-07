This series serves as a reminder of the power of sports to change lives…reports Asian Lite News

Adidas launches the second chapter of its long-standing brand attitude Impossible Is Nothing. SEEING POSSIBILITIES IN SPORT – is about seeing possibilities on and off the field of play, perceiving the world not as it is, but as it can be – and inspiring others to do the same. Together, adidas and athletes around the world show how sport is a place of acceptance, new connections, and opportunity.

In a landmark year for sport, Impossible Is Nothing continues adidas’ vision to inspire all to see possibilities in a better future for all, this time through the lens of sport and its potential to drive change, inspiration, and possibilities, on and off the field of play.

Through empowering photo series from the Kingdom’s inspirational athletes, adidas dimensionalises and humanises its Impossible Is Nothing brand attitude, highlighting what sport enables us to do, on and off the pitch, the court, the track, and the field.

Featuring adidas’ brand ambassadors, the series celebrates the changemakers that have made and are making history on a regional stage. More importantly, it aims to inspire others, empowering them by this collection of very human shots as a powerful demonstration of what optimism can achieve.

Farah Jefry, Adidas ambassador, and the first Saudi sportswoman to represent the brand in the Middle East and who was recently called up to Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team, saw the possibilities of inspiring the next generation of youth to see endless possibilities; to use her platform as a stage to show how the sport is a place of acceptance.

FARAH JEFRY: “It’s an indescribable feeling to be called up to represent your home nation. This has always been a dream of mine. I want to inspire others to achieve their impossible; to inspire younger girls to see the possibilities in their own lives and their country.”

Saudi legend and former football player Sami Al-Jaber- who recently joined the growing adidas family- has demonstrated through his stellar career that achieving the impossible takes skill, passion, and dedication. He has become a role model with the trademark humility and respect which have inspired people of all ages in the region.

SAMI AL-JABER: “adidas’ brand attitude Impossible is Nothing is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. It’s a moment of pride to see the Kingdom embracing more and more opportunities in sports. Moments like these and the athletes that make them are incredibly important and inspire many more to take up sport.”

Commenting on the growing female participation in sport across the Kingdom, Al-Jaber said: “It is important that we are celebrating our female athletes. With the support of adidas and the nation’s continuous efforts, we are together creating possibilities for the next generation of athletes; the girls who will soon take on the sport from their local pitch to the biggest tournaments like the World Cup.”

To adidas, Impossible Is Nothing is a way of seeing the world for what it can be, not as it is. It is an attitude shared by its community and its partners. With its continuous efforts across the sporting landscape, adidas aims to take a front row seat as Saudi Arabia continues to break barriers in sports with the brand continuing its pledge to cultivate local talent in the Kingdom across the sports realm.

