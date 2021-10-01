Jaguar XF debuts in No Time To Die

Renowned for its unrivalled blend of ride, handling and refinement, the XF was put through its paces in pursuit of James Bond on the streets of southern Italy in the twenty-fifth 007 film..reports Asian Lite News

The Jaguar XF will demonstrate its exceptional performance and exhilarating driving dynamics in a thrilling chase sequence in the new James Bond film No Time To Die in cinemas 07 October in the region.

Filmed in Matera, Southern Italy, two XF saloons weave through the narrow, twisting city streets, driving across piazzas and down cobbled steps in pursuit of James Bond.

Both XFs feature Jaguar’s all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, which delivered incredible levels of traction on the low-grip surfaces as No Time To Die’s henchmen demonstrate that no street is too small and no corner too tight. The saloon’s lightweight aluminium-intensive architecture and advanced suspension design enable exceptional handling and agility together outstanding ride, comfort and refinement.

Chris Corbould, No Time To Die’s special effects and action vehicle supervisor, said: “The Jaguar XF was an exciting choice for this high-intensity car sequence. We always look to push the boundaries to extreme limits in our stunts, and this extends to the capabilities of the vehicles too. There is no compromise with this particular scene. There were only inches to spare in the narrow alleyways and no margin for error, the XF shows its performance and driving dynamics.”

Anna Gallagher, Jaguar Brand Director, said: ““The Jaguar XF is a car designed to tackle any journey with an unrivalled balance of luxury, comfort and refinement.

“Whether it’s a high-speed pursuit through twisting streets and piazzas of Southern Italy, where the car filmed it’s No Time To Die chase sequences, or the bustling streets of London – the XF really is a car for every occasion.”

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for the fifth and final time as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. The film will be released in cinemas 30 September in the region.

Watch the behind-the-scenes film from the set of No Time to Die here:

