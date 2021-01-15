While Dubai has already made it to our 2021 travel bucket lists, the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is yet another reason to plan an early trip to the City of Endless Possibilities! Prep yourself for the very best mix of incomparable deals, delectable menus, retail therapy and top-notch entertainment. Beckoning travellers from all over the globe; all this and more makes DSF the must-attend festival to kickstart the year! Don’t miss out…writes Puja Gupta.

Big wins

If there is something, we truly need to ensure 2021 starts off right, it’s a big win! This year, DSF is bigger than ever as it holds the highest value raffle in history, valued at AED 6 million! The DSF Supercar Raffle gives people an amazing chance to own a car from W motors, the first manufacturers of high-performance luxury cars in the Middle East.

If this does not impress you enough, then INFINITI Mega Raffle sure will! This can be your shining chance to win a brand new sleek new INFINITI QX60 and AED 200,000 in cash. One lucky grand prize winner could even take home AED 500,000!

Dine under the stars

Watch Dubai’s skyline come to life with two themed drone light shows every day. High-tech productions decorate the sky and illuminate the coastline in beautiful hues. A huge hit with families, you can even pick an outdoor dining destination to treat your family to a wonderful dinner- right under the stars.

Heaven for shopaholics

Unbelievable discounts and offers make their way to you at this year’s DSF. From luxury brands like Hermes and Fenty to the magic of authentic Emirati artisans, there is a wide range of options that you can find here. Enjoy more than a month of extensive retail therapy by indulging in the best offerings from the choicest brands.

Live entertainment and performances keep the fun quotient high

There is never a dull moment in Dubai, much less when the city is hosting DSF. Encounter captivating entertainment across retail spaces in Dubai. Keep an eye out for Ocho the Octopus, a life-sized marvel and for other neon creatures that will put a smile on your face. Indulge in fun-filled live entertainment at pop-up markets of DSF.

Lip-smacking menus to compliment your experience

Sink your teeth into delectable savory items or taste authentic Emirati cuisine at various food stalls at all pop-up markets of DSF like Al Seef or Al Khawaneej. Explore the unique concept of SALT and Sugar, that will give you the golden chance to try out the best of both worlds- sweet and savory- in a one-of-a-kind dining concept.

Additionally, the streets of Downtown Dubai have been brought to life by a series of illuminations that take residents and visitors on an enthralling journey of light and discovery as part of Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) Al Hai project in partnership with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Emaar.

Featuring immersive, innovative and sustainable art installations that were four months in the making, Al Hai is electrifying the buzzing Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, opposite the Address Downtown hotel, through specially installed lights and clever use of shadows. Al Hai is inspired by the urban layout and domestic landmarks that mark Emirati neighbourhoods that would be highlighted through a spatial play of light lines forming boundaries that would outline the essence of domestic and architectural events visually and metaphorically. The project’s concept embraces a deep-rooted longing to hold onto the rich heritage and history of Emirati homes, traditions and culture, even as Dubai strives for greater advances in modern life and adopts the latest technologies.

