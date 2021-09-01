A wax figure of the celebrated performer, recording artist, and humanitarian Mohammed Assaf will join the star-studded ensemble at Madame Tussauds Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The excitement surrounding the opening of the globally renowned attraction Madame Tussauds Dubai has increased further with the news that a wax figure of the celebrated performer, recording artist, and humanitarian Mohammed Assaf will join the star-studded ensemble.

He was introduced to his wax figure during a truly memorable ‘side by side’ unveiling held in partnership between Madame Tussauds and Ain Dubai. The singing sensation was also given the honour of being the first celebrity to step foot inside one of Ain Dubai’s 48 uber-luxurious cabins. Ain Dubai is the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel standing at over 250 metres located right next door to Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Mohammed has captured hearts and enthralled fans ever since the Palestinian singer famously won the second series of Arab Idol in 2013 – an event watched by millions around the world and celebrated in unprecedented fashion across Gaza. His incredible rags-to-riches story was later turned into the 2015 biopic The Idol, directed by the renowned filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad.

The Middle Eastern star met his wax figure for the very first time inside the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai

Born Mohammad Jaber Abdul Rahman Assaf on the 1st September 1989 in Misrata, Libya, from the age of four Mohammad grew up in the overcrowded Khan Yunis refugee camp on the Gaza Strip. A true champion of the region and its people, the star has never forgotten his roots and has continually used his success as a force for good and a means for raising awareness about the Palestinian cause. His ongoing hard work and commitment to his home country have been well recognised; in 2013 Mohammad was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Peace by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the Palestinian government also named him an Ambassador of Arts and Culture.

Reflecting on his career and the role that his heritage has played Mohammed has said: “I do feel that I have a responsibility towards my people to carry their voices, their dreams, their hopes to the world so they can be heard”. His most recent album ‘Stories about Palestine’ is described as a message of love to his home country and loyal fans and now that his figure will appear at Madame Tussauds Dubai, visitors will be able to share his journey like never before.

Mohammed Assaf singer comments, “Today marks a very special occasion as I got to uncover my wax figure. I am very happy to be featured among some of the biggest names in the world at Madame Tussauds when it opens later this year in the beautiful city of Dubai. I am very impressed with the resemblance the figure holds to me and I cannot wait for everyone to visit the attraction and see it.”

ALSO READ: Israel reveals events at the Dubai Expo 2020

The striking likeness between Mohammed and his figure is the result of a huge amount of time and hard work and began when an expert team of Madame Tussauds’ sculptors travelled to Dubai to observe him, documenting over 500 of his precisely detailed movements. Armed with this information and insights, they then set to work in London, spending three months intricately crafting the figure by hand, even inserting real hair, strand by strand.

Decked out in one of his very own exquisite suits, which he donated to Madame Tussauds, Mohammed’s figure will have a permanent spot in what will be one of the most extravagant – and exclusive – A-list party rooms in the world. Styled as a glamorous desert oasis, visitors will have the chance to first rub shoulders (and take selfies) with wax figures of an array of internationally adored movie stars and musicians – including of course Mohammed – before strutting their stuff on the dance floor, as the DJ plays all the latest hits.

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai comments, “It’s an honour to reveal our second side-by-side figure and offer a glimpse into the magic that is Madame Tussauds. Mohammed is a true star of the Arab world, and we can’t wait to welcome his fans to the attraction when it opens. Thank you to our location partner and neighbour on Bluewaters, Ain Dubai, for giving us the opportunity to host this special event at your exceptional attraction.”

the Middle Eastern star met his wax figure for the very first time inside the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai

Quite literally an all-star destination, the world-famous wax attraction located within sophisticated, must-visit island destination Bluewaters, will be the first of its kind in the GCC. Excitement levels surrounding the opening have been growing for some time now and the wait is nearly over; the attraction will welcome its first visitors later this year and promises to provide a star-studded experience like no other in the UAE, with wax figures of over 60 global celebrities, including 16 brand-new figures from the Middle East, notably Balqees Fathi, Maya Diab, and Nancy Ajram.

Thanks to the seven themed rooms, a visit to Madame Tussauds Dubai will be an immersive, interactive one that will thrill all ages and offer something for every taste and interest – from football fans to fashion fiends, aspiring actors, and artists looking to meet their heroes and those keen to encounter an esteemed political or historical figure.

Madame Tussauds Dubai will be located next to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, and will further enhance the area’s reputation as one of Dubai’s most attractive and vibrant spots.

Advertisements

