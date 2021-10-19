Hilton London Croydon is the perfect place to stay if you intend to visit the capital or to explore all the nearby attractions, or to spend time in the Surrey countryside … writes Reza Amirinia

Our stay at Hilton London Croydon gave us the great opportunity to see London from a different perspective. After a day exploring what Croydon has to offer including spending time in Croydon’s large shopping centre (called the Whitgift Centre), and walking in Lloyd Park near the hotel, now it was time to treat ourselves to a romantic and memorable evening. We sat at a reserved table in a quiet corner of the Lounge Bar. There is also the Larder restaurant in the hotel, which offers a different ambience.

The menu was quite comprehensive. We chose red pepper and tomato soup as the starter with nachos. The combination of roasted red pepper and tomato soup served with sourdough bread was delicious. With the nachos came a starter plate of beetroot, linseed, and turmeric tortillas, topped with jalapenos, grated cheese, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream which made a very rich dish. We couldn’t finish it all as we needed to save some space for the main course.

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

For our mains we chose grilled chicken. It was served with a flat mushroom and the plate delicately decorated with roasted vine cherry tomatoes, chunky chips, and came with a pepper sauce.

The restaurant manager, Mr Clifford generously guided us on the selection of dessert. He offered us two of the most popular dessert options from the menu. We chose a cheesecake with blackcurrants. Then the manager surprised us with a complementary dish of their mandarin sorbet dessert. Both dishes were very rich and tasty. We finished off this feast with a mint tea and added lemon to help better digest all those deliciously sweet and sugary desserts.

After a great night’s sleep we woke up feeling great. Our breakfast was a real treat, with a variety of healthy options on the buffet but with table service. The chef, Mr. Von Collantes, gave us a quick tour of the extensive selections. We also looked through the colourful breakfast menu. We ordered an omelette with beans, potato patties, tomato, and vegetable sausages. While waiting for our order, we started our breakfast with oat porridge and a small bowl of fresh fruit. The chef lovingly prepared our omelettes which were neigh-on perfect and the potatoes were lovely and crunchy. The chef made us feel very special being attentive to our every need. Now I was comfortably full and finished off this breakfast feast with a cup of strong coffee.

Hilton London Croydon is the perfect place to stay if you intend to visit the capital or to explore all the nearby attractions, or to spend time in the Surrey countryside. If you are interested why not visit the Croydon Airport visitor centre which is housed in the original terminal building. Unfortunately, we could not visit as it was closed due to the pandemic.

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

There is a quick and frequent train service from Croydon to “Victoria Station” in central London that gets you there in less than a 20 minutes journey on the direct train service. You can drive into central London but be aware of the Congestion Charge Zones. The M25 motorway is just 20 minutes away giving easy access to both Heathrow and Gatwick airports as well as seaside towns like Brighton and Hastings.

I highly recommend staying at Hilton London Croydon as you will not be disappointed. You will certainly experience luxury at an affordable price and lovely friendly staff.

More information

Hilton London Croydon offers Wellness Guest Room from £96 for two adults and Wellness Junior Suite from £141 for two adults.

To find out more about Hilton London Croydon and book your next trip, please visit https://www.hilton.com.

To see Reza’s images of Hilton London Croydon, go to http://www.amirinia.com/uk.









Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Dining at Hilton London Croydon

Advertisements

