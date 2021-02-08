This year beginning 4 February 2021 to 3 February 2022 – the birth centenary year of Bharat Ratna Swarbhaskar Pandit Bhimsen Joshi will be commeorated across the globe, a report by Rahul Laud

Pt Bhimsen Joshi needs no introduction to the world. Eminent vocalist from the Kirana Gharana of vocal music, he nailed vocal Hindustani music on the intenational map. Pt. Joshi was conferred the India’s highest civilian honour – Bharat Ratna and he was a Fellow of the Sangeet Natak Akademi the highest honour conferred by the Akademi , India’s National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama. He invigorated huge interest for the vocal form among seniors as well as youngsters.

Panditji hailed from Dharwad district from Karnataka state was known to be the best in different genres -abahng, bhajans, patriotic songs. He was instrumental in starting that the Savai Gandharva Music festival in Pune which hold immense attraction to the music connosieurs across the world today.

This year beginning 4 February 2021 to 3 February 2022 – the birth centenary year of Bharat Ratna Swarbhaskar Pandit Bhimsen Joshi will be commeorated across the globe. His name and the illustrious musical footprint associated with his golden era is an iconic representation of khayal style of vocal music all over the world. He enriched the “khayal-gayaki” with his eminence and raised it to a completely new heights making this music immortal and timeless.

As a tribute to the legend; a “never-before” event in the form of ” Khayal-Yadnya” is being organised by Sangeetacharya DV Kanebua Pratishthan, Pune and Gurukul on 12,13 & 14 February in Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Pune and professional live streaming of these performance will be available for music lovers all across the globe.

Eminent vocalist Smt Manjusha Patil and all the other Pratishthan / Gurukul members have taken a lot of efforts to bring this all together. This is an amazing opportunity to listen to some of the finest vocalists of India and enjoy the wide spectrum of Ragas and some exclusive compositions.

An amazing line-up of performing artists and live streaming ticket booking details and a video promo are attached here –

For assistance for the UK & Europe, music lovers can contact Saleel Tambe (saleeltambe@yahoo.com)

For booking your live streaming,

Go to – https://showline.in/event-details?eid=MTU= and click on one day ($20) or season ticket ($60) choice and it will process the tickets further to provide you the ticket IDs which can be used for watching live-streaming sessions on the actual day. The recorded versions of these concerts will be available for the subscribers to watch again later at their leisure.

Advertisements

