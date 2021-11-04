Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane carried out an aerial visit on Wednesday on the eve of Modi’s arrival in the area…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali on Thursday with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, according to official sources.

#WATCH The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset… I was sitting beside phone & was asking about whereabouts of every soldier…: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AijhKq7JHn — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

The sources said the celebrations will take place at the Nowshera sector.

The decision of the Prime Minister celebrating the ‘Festival of Lights’ with the soldiers comes at a time when the army is carrying out one of the longest anti-terror operations in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Eleven soldiers have been killed during the last three weeks in the two districts where a fresh spurt of violence has been witnessed recently.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane carried out an aerial visit on Wednesday on the eve of Modi’s arrival in the area.

This would be the second time the Prime Minister will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers in Rajouri district after the first in 2019.

President extends greetings

Terming it as an occasion to “share our prosperity and happiness with each other,” President Ram Nath Kovind sent his greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Deepawali.

“On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” the President said in a message.

दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। दीपावली बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की और अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय का पर्व है। आइए, हम सब मिलकर, इस त्‍योहार को स्‍वच्‍छ और सुरक्षित तरीके से मनाएं और पर्यावरण की रक्षा में योगदान करने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 4, 2021

“Deepawali festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives a message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said quoting the President.

The President exhorted the people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment, the communique added.

