Bavuma will lead South Africa at the 2021 and 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cups as well as the ICC World Cup in 2023. Elgar will take the reins into the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), said CSA …reports Asian Lite News

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday appointed Dean Elgar captain of their men’s Test team and Temba Bavuma skipper for the limited-over formats as well as vice-captain of the Test team.

Bavuma will lead South Africa at the 2021 and 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cups as well as the ICC World Cup in 2023. Elgar will take the reins into the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), said CSA in a statement.

“We are grateful to Quinton [de Kock] for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the national selection panel continued its search for the Test captain.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS



🇿🇦 Top order batsmen Dean Elgar (Test) and Temba Bavuma (Limited Overs) will lead the #Proteas on the field#SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/gHMlINTZEw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 4, 2021

We expect him to still play an integral role in the team’s leadership group,” said CSA Director of Cricket (DoC), Graeme Smith.

“We at CSA are pleased with the appointments of Temba and Dean and believe that we have the men who will lead the Proteas back to their winning ways of old.

The pair brings the required stability in both leadership and form to turn the ship in the direction that will eventually bring trophies back to the cabinets.”

Smith, a former South Africa captain, explained why Temba has been picked.

“Temba has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times and has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader.

He also has the trust and backing of the players and coaches around him. We are excited to have him lead the Proteas in the upcoming T20 World Cups as well as the 2023 World Cup in India.

He will also be the Test team’s vice-captain, working closely with Dean to ensure continuity and stability in the squad,” he said.

“Dean has made no secret of his Test captaincy ambitions over the years and we are pleased to have a leader who is ready, willing and able to step up to the massive task of turning our Test cricket fortunes around.

His role as a leader in the Test team has never been in doubt and I know that he relishes the prospect of captaining the Test team. We are confident that he will bring the same grit and determination to his captaincy as he has brought to his many performances on the field over many years.”

Bavuma is honoured and delighted to lead South Africa for the first time.

Also read:4th Test: England all out for 205

Advertisements

