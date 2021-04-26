TendulkarCricket.Com (https://tendulkarcricket.com) is a one-stop repository of videos, blogs and photographs to understand Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing and socio-cultural phenomenon, reports Rahul Laud for Asian Lite News

This year Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday on 24th April, 2021 was celebrated with a difference. Dr. Mandar V. Bichu, a Sharjah, UAE-based pediatrician, author, journalist, and web-content-creator, an ardent admirer of his came up with a unique birthday gift – TendulkarCricket.Com, the first-ever web museum dedicated to the Master Blaster. TendulkarCricket.Com (https://tendulkarcricket.com) is the concept and the creation of. Dr. Bichu who is also the founder-editor of Cinemasangeet.Com, RightParenting.Com, HealthVideoTips.Com and LataOnline.Com

The unique website archives videos of Tendulkar’s all the memorable cricket performances, his interviews, his personal tweets and YouTube videos, tributes paid to him by his fellow cricketers, and blogs analysing his cricketing legacy. The online museum site says , ‘It archives everything that is to cherish about the man, his matchless game, and his endearing persona.’

Dr Mandar Bichu

Explaining his thoughts on the project, Dr. Mandar said, “Sachin Tendulkar entered the cricket field as a wonder-kid and rose to be a cricketing genius. From 1989 to 2013, for 24 years, Sachin Tendulkar dominated world cricket and rewrote its history. His multitude of records redefined what could be achieved on the field, and set up new benchmarks. But more than his on-field heroics and all the accolades that followed, his off-field connect with the millions of cricket-lovers, and the emotional sway his performances held on their collective consciousness, made him special.”

Also Read – Sachin made impact with His Quality

Mandar added, “He became cricket’s biggest icon, and his mass appeal played a major role in making the game a multi-million-dollars global industry. More importantly big money and big expectations never came in the way of his passion, dedication and commitment for the game, and his ability to keep scaling new peaks.”

Asked as to why did volunteer to entail upon this ardous task? Mandar humbly says, “TendulkarCricket.Com is my way of saying ‘Thank You’ to this wonderful player. This is an archive that will present the momentous Tendulkar-era in its full glory and will make us re-live the joy and pride that Tendulkar gave through his cricketing performances.”

TendulkarCricket.Com (https://tendulkarcricket.com) is a one-stop repository of videos, blogs and photographs to understand Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing and socio-cultural phenomenon. It is a must-visit site for all Sachin-fans, and all cricket-lovers.

Also Read – Sachin says, the iconic upper cut was his instinct

Advertisements

