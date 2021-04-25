Samson, who made a century in the first match of the season, lost steam in the next three games as his over-aggression resulted in tame dismissals…reports Asian Lite News

After getting criticised for throwing his wicket away by former batsmen like Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson buckled down to play a captain’s knock and lead his team to a six-wicket win on a difficult wicket on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders.



Samson, who made a century in the first match of the season, lost steam in the next three games as his over-aggression resulted in tame dismissals. His failure reflected in his team’s fortunes as they struggled to conjure up wins.



However, his unbeaten 41-ball 42 helped RR reach the 134-run target with ease on Saturday.



“Situation of the match demands the way I play. That’s what I’ve learnt from previous years. Even if you bat and score a quick fifty you feel bad if the team doesn’t win,” said Samson after the match that lifted his team to sixth in the points table.



Teammate David Miller, who made an unbeaten 23-ball 24 and shared an unbeaten 34-run partnership for fifth wicket with Samson praised his skipper.

