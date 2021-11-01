The UK Prime Minister said the anger and impatience of the world will be uncontainable “unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change”, reports Asian Lite News

“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told leaders at the start of the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow.

“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It’s one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now,” Johnson said.

He said the anger and impatience of the world will be uncontainable “unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change”

Picture by Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

He said “we can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees.”

“We have the technology to deactivate that ticking doomsday device not all at once. I am afraid it is too late for that. But one by one and with ever greater speed and efficiency we can begin to close down those billions of hydrocarbon combustion chambers that you find currently in every corner of the planet,” he added.

Johnson has said that the developed world must recognise the special responsibility they have to help everybody for the green industrial revolution.

“As we look at the green industrial revolution, it is now needed around the world. We in the developed world must recognise the special responsibility we have, to help everybody else to do it,” Johnson said while addressing the COP-26 World Leaders Summit here.

Picture by Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

Underlining that for 200 years, the industrialised countries were in complete ignorance of the problems that they were creating, Johnson said: “We now have a duty to find those funds – 100 billion dollars a year that was promised in Paris by 2020 but which we would not deliver until 2023.”

The UK prime minister also spoke about James Watt. He said that it was here in Glasgow 250 years ago, that Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam that was produced by burning coal.

“We brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began,” Johnson said.

The COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off here on Sunday under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy.

It brings all parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also participating in the event. (ANI)

ALSO READ – Climate Finance: UK pledges additional 1 bn pounds

Advertisements

