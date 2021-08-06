The Afghan Air Forces also targeted Taliban terrorists in the Dehdadi district of Balkh province on Thursday….reports Asian Lite News

At least 303 Taliban terrorists were killed and 125 others suffered injuries as a result of Afghan forces operation in several provinces in Afghanistan during the last 24 hours, the Afghan defense ministry said on Thursday.

The Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) carried out operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, Zabul, Herat, Jowzjan, Samangan, Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Nimruz, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.

Giving out the details of the operations conducted by the Afghan forces, the Defence Ministry said 16 Talibs terrorists were killed and 10 others wounded in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Dand district and the outskirts of Kandahar provincial center.

The Afghan Air Forces also targeted Taliban terrorists in the Dehdadi district of Balkh province on Thursday.

“Tens of Talib terrorists were killed and wounded and their hideout was destroyed as a result of the airstrike,” the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also shared the videos of the two airstrikes.

In Baghlan province, the ministry said that the forces killed 23 Taliban terrorists, and 4 others suffered injuries. Some amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

Meanwhile, 60 Taliban terrorists were neutralized and 11 others wounded in operations conducted by the ANSF with support from the AAF at the outskirts of Zabul provincial center, yesterday.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country’s northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN’s estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

Thousands rally across Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans came out on the streets in a show of support for Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ in unison.

The rallying cry, which first began in Herat, has now spread to other parts of the nation. It has become the symbol of support of security forces and protest of Taliban terrorists, TOLOnews reported.

In the latest waves of support, Afghans in Kapisa, Baghlan, Nuristan and Sar-e-Pul provinces chanted the slogan.

On Tuesday night, thousands of people rallied while chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ to oppose the Taliban offensive and support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) on the streets of Kabul.

With thousands were seen protesting on the streets of Kabul, scores of others including women and children were roaring the chants of Allahu Akbar from their rooftops and the remaining were raising slogans using the loudspeakers of mosques.

Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in eastern Afghanistan and Khost in southeastern Afghanistan also witnessed rallies raising ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans in support of ANDSF and opposing the Taliban.

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation against Taliban in Khwaja Khar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan

“The people of Balkhab are always ready, they will act against all aggressors including the Taliban,” said a resident in Sar-e-Pul province.

“We will defend the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Constitution,” said a resident in Samangan.

“It indicates that the people support ANDSDF and they are tired of the war, this is totally a people’s movement,” said Fawad Raiskhel, a resident in Kabul.

“The people, by chanting the slogan of ‘Allahu Akbar,’ want to show that they are tired of the war and they support their security forces,” said Idris Feda, a resident in Kabul.

The civilian’s support for security forces comes in the wake of the Taliban offensive. The Taliban has intensified attacks on security forces and civilians as they are making advances in the cities.

Several cities in Afghanistan including LaksharGah, Kandahar, and Herat city are witnessing intense fighting. (ANI)

