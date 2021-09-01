Afghan journalists have urged the world not to just stand back as they called for actions to ensure safety of Afghan journalists from the threats…reports Asian Lite News

150 Afghan journalists have signed an open letter calling on the United Nations and other international organisations to protect them against the threats.

Among the letter’s many signatories are Afghan based journalists, media workers, cameramen and photographers, TOLO News reported.

“Considering the increasing challenges and threats facing media workers, as well as their families and property, we urge the United Nations and donor countries to take action to save our lives and our families,” TOLO news quoted the letter.

According to the TOLO news reports, media personnel urged the world not to just stand back as they called for actions to ensure safety of Afghan journalists from the threats they face after Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, disturbing video clips of an Afghan TV news presenter reading out the headlines while being surrounded by armed Taliban members went viral on international media.

The clip was shared online by the TV studio after the militants stormed the building and demanded the news anchor praise the Taliban, the Daily Mail reported.

In the 42-second clip, which has since been viewed more than 1 million times, the news anchor is surrounded by eight armed men who appear to be guarding him as he reads.

It has been reported they stormed the building on Sunday and demanded the presenter speak with them.

According to Wio News, the news anchor carried out a debate with the militants while on air.

The news outlet reports that the presenter spoke about the collapse of the government in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan people not to be afraid.

During the show, called ‘Pardaz’, the anchor also reportedly told people to co-operate with the group.

The video was filmed as US armed forces said they had carried out a successful drone strike mission which prevented a second terrorist attack at Kabul airport, the report said.

Sharing footage from inside the newsroom, Zaki Daryabi, the Publisher of Etilaatroz and Kabul Now, took to Twitter to say: “This is what @Etilaatroz can’t accept. If so, we will stop our work.”

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad retweeted the video and wrote: “This is surreal. Taliban militants are posing behind this visibly petrified TV host with guns and making him to say that people of Afghanistan shouldn’t be scared of the Islamic Emirate.

“Taliban itself is synonymous with fear in the minds of millions. This is just another proof.”

