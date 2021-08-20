The Afghan delegation comprising erstwhile Northern Alliance leaders and Speaker Afghan Parliament Mir Rehman arrived in Pakistan on Sunday…reports Asian Lite News.

Political leaders from Afghanistan visiting Pakistan have opposed “the single-party government” in their country, Samaa TV reported.

This statement came shortly after the Taliban issued a statement to commemorate Afghanistan 102nd Independence Day. The statement included a declaration of the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation comprising erstwhile Northern Alliance leaders and Speaker Afghan Parliament Mir Rehman arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

In a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, the delegate said they were invited to Pakistan a month ago. Their visit began on August 15 and on the same day, Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Rehmani said Afghanistan should be governed by a constitution that is acceptable to everyone. “A single-party authoritarian government would not be accepted,” he told reporters.

Separately, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan held a meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and senior leader of ousted government Abdullah Abdullah to discuss ‘efforts for stability in Afghanistan’.

Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah also held talks with the Taliban over future government plans in Afghanistan.

Both leaders on Wednesday met the Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani network, Anas Haqqani, as part of efforts to form an inclusive government in the war-torn country, Dawn reported.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan at a time when thousands of people are trying to flee the country through Kabul airport. All other transit routes have been taken over by the terrorist group.

Women journalists barred from working

Women journalists in Afghanistan have said that they are being barred from working by the Taliban who have overtaken control of the country and who had assured that women would be allowed to work corresponding with Sharia law.

They have also asked the Taliban to respect their right to work, TOLO News reported.

Shabnam Khan Dawran, an anchor at RTA (Radio Television Afghanistan) said that the Taliban has not allowed her to enter her office to continue her work.

“I wanted to return to work, but unfortunately they did not allow me to work. They told me that the regime has changed and you cannot work,” Dawran was quoted by TOLO.

Another journalist Khadija said that she was also banned by the Taliban from working.

“I went to the office but I was not allowed in. Later other colleagues were banned, too. We talked with our new director who has been appointed by the Taliban,” said Khadija.

Khadija said that the Taliban told them that a decision will be made soon about their work.

“There has been a change in the programs, they broadcast their desired programs, there are no female presenters and female journalists,” said Khadija, TOLO News reported further.

This is even as the Taliban in their first press conference after taking control of Afghanistan said that the rights of women will be “respected with the framework of Islamic law.”

The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. “Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women.”

Taliban had also announced a “general amnesty” for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. (ANI)

ALSO READ-Imran asks ministers to keep mum on Taliban takeover

READ MORE-India takes charge of UNSC counter-terror panel

Advertisements

