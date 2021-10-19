General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the organisation…reports Asian Lite News

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Army and Imran Khan govt over the appointment of the next spymaster, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Pakistan intelligence agency’s headquarters to discuss “internal security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan” with ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Bajwa was received by Director General ISI Hamid, Dawn reported.

He was briefed on “internal security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan”, the statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the organisation, it added.

The meeting comes amid an ongoing standoff between the army and government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan over the appointment of the next ISI chief.

The army had announced on October 6 that the incumbent ISI chief, Lt Gen Hameed, had been made the Peshawar corps commander, while Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed in his place.

However, the prime minister’s office has since not issued an official notification of Lt Gen Anjum’s appointment, leading to rumours about strains in civil-military relations.

After days of speculations, on Oct 12, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the authority to appoint the ISI chief lay with the prime minister and that the set procedure would be followed for the purpose.

“The legal procedure will be followed in the appointment of the new DG ISI, for which both [Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran] are in agreement,” he had said.

Recently, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan, Angela Aggeler called on General Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan and topics of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting on Monday, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion, Geo News reported citing the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States,” said Gen Bajwa during the discussion with the US diplomat.

He reiterated the need for global convergence in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis over there and pushed for coordinated efforts for the economic uplifting of the Afghan people.

This meeting comes amid fraught ties between Islamabad and Washington. (ANI)

