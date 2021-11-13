Apart from the Investment agreements with the UAE, India’s premier IT state Karnataka will be looking at Global alliances with several other countries, reports Vijay Grover

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2021 India’s largest Information Technology event will for the first time see United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Vietnam participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS-2021) which will be held from Nov 17-19 in Bengaluru.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, the Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology spoke about the growing Global Investment Alliance Partnerships at BTS 2021. Minister expressed happiness that new countries are keen on joining GIA to explore areas of collaboration. Speaking about the key role that many UAE based companies would be playing in helping shape Bengaluru’s future , minister said an avant-garde ‘Design District’ will come up in Bengaluru on the lines of Dubai Design District (d3).

The proposed Bengaluru Design District will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the minister had announced returning from his 4-day trip to the Dubai Expo. “Karnataka is an ideal destination for investments and investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) agree on this. As a result, Bengaluru will soon get a world-class Design District on lines if d3,” said the Karnataka IT Minister.

The Bengaluru Design District will come up on an area spread over 100-150 acres. “Here, everything businesses need at a global level will be designed. It will be a place where design, art and fashion will meet,” Ashwath Narayan said.

The Dubai Design District is a mix of art-café culture, bespoke interior design stores, street sculptures, creative agencies, a skate park and a lot more, One can find dozens of reasons to visit the delightful Dubai Design District. The Bengaluru design park will take inspiration from the d3

Mr Ashwath Narayan who had visited Dubai said “fruitful talks” were held with investors, especially Decker & Halabi, on establishing a water theme park in the state. “A delegation of GCC will visit Karnataka in November to sign investment agreements,”

Apart from the Investment agreements with the UAE, India’s premier IT state Karnataka will be looking at Global alliances with several other countries. “For the first time, mutual participation of Karnataka and Australia through BTS and Sydney Dialogue is being arranged. These will cover Quad space collaboration and Foreign Ministers of both countries will address on the impact of tech on democracy,” Narayan explained.

‘Beyond Bengaluru’ will be focused to encourage setting up sister city collaborations with emerging cities of Karnataka and GIA partner countries in the event which is likely to see large participation also from the European Union and Commonwealth countries.

Highlighting sessions include “Deepening India – Australia ties in ‘tech & innovation” by Australia, “Healthcare & Medical Technology” by Germany, “Digital Health in Finland: Developing AI and VR tools to support the growth of health technology businesses” by Finland among others, Minister Narayan added.

GIA sessions will throw light on key issues of Cyber Security and Related Research Applications, Digital trust in a post-pandemic world, Driving Next with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Developing Artificial Intelligence and Visual Reality Tools for developing health care technology. He further told, Virtual booths set up by Australia, Pennsylvania, UK, Toronto Business Development Centre, NRW, USA will be part of the event.

The UAE delegation will include the Evolvence Group, Crescent Group, Decker & Halabi, Aster DM Healthcare, Meitra Hospital and Mubadala Investment Company among others who have shown interest to invest in Karnataka. The Gulf Islamic Investment Group alone will invest Rs 3,500 crore in India over a 3-year period. “The group will open an office in Bengaluru soon and an agreement was signed with them in Dubai,” Ashwath Narayan said.

