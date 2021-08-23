President speaks with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed appreciation for the country’s support concerning evacuation, reports Asian Lite News

President Jow Biden has expressed appreciation for Qatar’s “generous support” for the ongoing evacuation of US citizens, diplomatic staff, and vulnerable Afghan nationals after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden spoke with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed appreciation for the country’s support concerning evacuation.

Biden noted that this is the largest airlift of people in history and that it would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar to facilitate the transfer of thousands of people daily.

“The US President also thanked the Amir for the important role Qatar has long played to facilitate intra-Afghanistan talks,” a White House statement said.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of continued close coordination on developments in Afghanistan and the broader Middle East, and they welcomed the upcoming summit of regional states to be held in Baghdad towards the end of the month, the statement said.

US has evacuated some 17,000 people

The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday.

“Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.

“I would add that intelligence, law enforcement, and counter-terrorism professionals are conducting the screening and security vetting for all SIVs (Special Immigrant Visa) and other vulnerable Afghans before they are allowed to enter the United States,” he added.

Since the Taliban takeover of the war-ravaged country, the US has also airlifted about 2,500 of its citizens from Afghanistan, the Pentagon spokesperson said.

Afghanistan’s future is hanging in balance after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government and the country’s takeover by the Taliban. Since Sunday, chaotic scenes have emerged from Kabul where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation.

Many countries have since started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the war-torn nation.

Three CH-47 copters pick 169 Americans outside Kabul

The US military used three CH-47 “Chinook” helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.

Officials from both the State Department and Pentagon declined to confirm the veracity of the helicopter mission earlier in the day amid reports that nearly 100 were ferried away amid the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US operations continue to take place primarily within the confines of the airport itself, although there was one successful mission to rescue 169 Americans from shortly outside the airport’s perimeter.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price deferred to Kirby’s answer on the subject when presented with the same question, but he did add that the US will do everything they responsibly can to assist Americans.

