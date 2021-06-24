As per police sources, an explosive laden vehicle exploded near a police check-post located near the Allah Hu Boulevard in Joher town….reports Hamza Ameer

At least two people have died while over 15 persons have been critically injured in a massive bomb blast in the Joher town area in Lahore on Wednesday.



As per police sources, an explosive laden vehicle exploded near a police check-post located near the Allah Hu Boulevard in Joher town.



The intensity of the blast was so severe that several nearby buildings developed cracks, while the windowpanes of many houses and vehicles parked in the area were shattered.



Official sources confirmed that the injured persons include women and children, who have been taken to nearby hospitals. Local people have been urged to visit the hospitals to donate blood.



The injured persons also include police officers, who are also being treated in the nearby hospitals. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while the officers of the Counter Terrorism Department are working towards ascertaining the cause of the blast.



“We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation,” said Inam Ghani, Inspector General of Punjab Police.



As per eyewitnesses, the intensity of the blast was huge. However, some of the eyewitnesses claimed that the explosive was planted on a motorcycle.



It is pertinent to mention here that the target of the vehicle carrying the explosives may have been the residence of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, whose house is located in the same area.



The security check-post, near which the blast occurred, is close to the residence of Hafiz Saeed.



Ghani said that the target of the attackers seems to be the security officials.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken note of the blast and has directed the IG to investigate the matter and submit a report on priority.



“Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law,” Budzar said.



Meanwhile, Ghani said that a foreign hand is always present in such terror attacks, adding that hostile foreign agencies trying to target security officials and spread fear would not succeed in defeating the ongoing fight against terrorism.

