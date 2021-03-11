Earlier, WHO had dismissed the claims that virus leaked from a lab

China is willing to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO) on tracing the origin of Covid-19, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.



Li said China had maintained communication with the WHO and provided the WHO mission support during their work in China concerning the origins of the virus, stressing that the Chinese side has acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach, the Xinhua news agency reported.



Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) team, investigating the origins of Covid-19 said on Tuesday that laboratory leak of the virus is “extremely unlikely.”

Addressing a press conference at the end of the joint WHO-China study, more than a year after the initial cases of Covid-19 were reported from Wuhan in China’s western Hubei province, Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO mission, said more work was required to identify the source of the virus.

Liang Wannian, a member of the WHO-China joint study team, said that there is no evidence of transmission of the novel coronavirus before December 2019 in Wuhan.

