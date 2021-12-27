Haqqani was on a visit to Pakistan recently discussed the problems of Afghan students with Islamabad officials and relevant administrations….reports Asian Lite News

Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan, Abdul Baqi Haqqani on Sunday said that the reason behind the closure of universities is co-education and economic crisis.

The Taliban minister said that they have to make separate classes for girls and hire extra lecturers that need more time and extra budget, reported Khaama Press.

Haqqani was on a visit to Pakistan recently discussed the problems of Afghan students with Islamabad officials and relevant administrations.

“We discussed the problems of Afghan students and we were given assurance by Pakistani officials. Pakistan increased yearly scholarships for Afghan students by 500. Afghanistan will be provided 1,500 scholarships every year,” said Haqqani.

Meanwhile, Haqqani also said that no country will be allowed to grant scholarships directly to people and that the scholarships will be managed through the ministry of higher education, reported Khaama Press.

He had suggested building independent universities for Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is an ideal country for Afghan students who seek higher education as the country is cheaper and has similarities with the Afghan people,” Haqqani added.

It comes as public universities and high schools for girls are yet to be reopened.

The Taliban, after the siege, proposed a ban on coeducation. Group’s officials had also ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press reported.

Police unit for protection

The Taliban on Saturday announced a new 170-member police unit for the security and protection of educational institutes.

A statement released by the Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan read that the personnel of the unit are part of the ministry’s Special Forces that were trained in 313 central corps for 30 days, reported Khaama Press.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Lutfullah Khairkhaw said that the creation of a special unit to protect educational institutions was a must needed.

In the meantime, officials in the defence ministry addressing the new graduates said, protection of educational institutions is as important as their stronghold.

As per the Taliban, the new unit was created after people filed numerous complaints about the behaviour of Taliban affiliates now protecting these institutes, reported Khaama Press.

