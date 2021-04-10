India has reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 10,46,631. The death toll stood at 1,68,436 the Health Ministry said.

A total of 77,567 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,19,90,859 with a recovery rate of 90.80 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,73,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested.

A total of 34,15,055 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,80,75,160.

RSS chief tests positive

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has tested Covid-19 positive and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

According to an RSS functionary, he was suffering from some minor cough and cold issues and underwent an RT-PCR test.

After the report came Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on Friday.

Incidentally, the 70-year-old Bhagwat – who had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 7 – is responding well to the treatment and his condition is described as stable.

Currently, Nagpur – the state’s second capital is amongst the worst-hit Corona hotspots in the state besides Mumbai and Pune in the ongoing ferocious second wave of the pandemic.

Test, track and treat

Amid the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the ‘test track & treat’ mantra, besides stressing on following Covid appropriate behaviour and effective Covid management measures to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers to review the Covid situation in the country on Thursday, his second interaction with the CMs within a month.

The Prime Minister pointed out that to contain the spread of the virus, testing and tracking play an effective role.

Observing that every single positive case has the potential to spread the virus to others in the absence of adequate preventive measures, the Prime Minister said that at least 30 contacts of a positive case must be traced, tested and quarantined, preferably within the first 72 hours.

“There should not be any relaxation in our efforts due to Covid fatigue,” Modi said.

He also asked for adherence to the SoPs issued by the Health Ministry, especially in the containment zones.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need to have comprehensive data on Covid deaths with detailed analysis.

He also asked the states to join the webinars on Covid-19 organised by AIIMs every Tuesday and Friday, besides appealing to the states to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of 45-plus population in the high focus districts.

The Prime Minister called for a ‘Teeka Utsav’ (vaccination festival) between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, and April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

“Effort should be made to vaccinate the maximum number of people during the vaccination festival,” he said.

Modi also called upon the youth to help in getting everyone above 45 years of age vaccinated.

Cautioning against carelessness, Modi said, “We have to keep in mind that despite vaccination, there should not be lowering of guard and proper precautions should be continued to be taken.”

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the efforts undertaken by the government in the battle against Covid-19.

