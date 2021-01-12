He said the military was subordinate to the government….reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan’s Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the Army has no backdoor contact with the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as was being speculated in the media, according to media reports.

He said the military was subordinate to the government.

Maj Gen Babar, while addressing a press conference said neither the military needed to indulge in politics nor should any attempt be made to drag it into politics.

According to report from Dawn, Maj Gen Babar said that the PDM leaders “will be offered tea and snacks and looked after if they decide to stage a long march towards Rawalpindi.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the the 11-party PDM opposition alliance poses no threat to his government.

Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) rally





Addressing the meeting of his spokespersons on Monday, Khan said: “The PDM has almost lost and died its own death, so it is no more a threat to the government.”



The Prime Minister also directed his spokespersons to give a “tough time” to the opposition in the media, Dawn news reported.



Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) main agenda was to seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concessions for its leaders.



“PDM’s entire movement is aimed at getting an NRO, but I will not give them any relief,” he added.



Talking about the opposition alliance holding rallies despite warnings amid the coronavirus pandemic, the premier said that the PDM tried to play with the lives of the people, The Express Tribune reported.

