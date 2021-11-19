Mr Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, says Maharashtra will play a crucial role in India becoming a $5 trillion economy … writes Kaliph Anaz

“Thriving Maharashtra with a young workforce will change the trajectory of India’s growth,” said Mr Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries. He was talking to Asian Lite in an exclusive interview after inaugurating ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ exhibition at India Pavillion, Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

“The resilience of Maharashtra is legendary,” the minister added. “Despite the Covid pandemic, the state attracted several g;lobal investors from the USA and UK. We are determined to change the economy through creating a business friendly climate and globally attractive incentives.”

Mr Desai said the state will play a crucial role in India meeting its carbon neutral target by 2070.

“Maharashtrians are aware about their role in preserving the nature for the future generation and we are committed to protect our environment.”

Maharashtra is the most attractive FDI destination in India and has attracted almost thirty per cent of total FDI flowing in the country from 2000 to 2021. During the pandemic, Maharashtra has attracted investments of around USD 27.5 Bn (October 2019 to June 2021, as per DPIIT). The states’ contribution to India’s GDP is around 15% and it has a significate share in exports and employment generation for the country.

Smt Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Shri Amit V. Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Cultural Affairs of Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo along with Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Dy. Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai and other officials from the state Govt. were also present during the inauguration. Several prominent members of the Maharashtra diaspora were also present.

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

During the two-week-long Magnetic Maharashtra campaign, state officials will interact with global investors to channelize investments to the state. The event will form the core of the state government’s outreach as it exhibits opportunities in key sectors such as Film & Entertainment, Textiles, Environment & Energy, Agriculture, Culture & Tourism, Infrastructure among others to push its core vision of achieving a trillion-dollar economy.

The state will also sign some key investment initiatives as well as bi-lateral agreements of economic cooperation with strategic investment and country partners. More than 15 departments of the state government are participating to showcase their achievement and vision for the state.

Along with showcasing the business attractiveness, the state is also exhibiting some of its key urban development initiatives such as AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Coastal Road Initiative, the Trans Harbor Link, and the Samruddhi Corridor, among others.

The state has divided its participation into 12 sub-themes aligning with the broader themes of the Expo – Businesses of the Future, Visioning Mumbai in 2025, Resource Security, Magnetic Maharashtra, building pathways to prosperity, Hyper Mobility, Connecting India & the World, Fashion Forward, Future Workforce, Resiliency and Climate Change, Stronger Together and Bollywood & Beyond.

Mr Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries with Smt Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dr. Harshdeep Kambe , Development Commissioner (Industry ), Mr Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Mr. Abhijit Ghorpade, General Manager, MIDC and others at Expo 2020

Magnetic Maharashtra’

Nov.19 to Dec. 12

India Pavilion

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Mr Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries with Smt Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dr. Harshdeep Kambe , Development Commissioner (Industry ), Mr Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Mr. Abhijit Ghorpade, General Manager, MIDC and others at Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Dubai Expo 2020 Welcomes ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’



Advertisements

