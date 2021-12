Billed as the longest New Year celebration in the world, spanning the time zones of all participating countries at the event, the Expo festivities will take place at various locations across the site over a 13-hour period, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Twelve international and Dubai-based DJs are lining up to give 2021 an exceptional send-off at Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve tomorrow (31st December).

Headlined by the world-famous Armin van Buuren, the roster also includes DJ Skip, Kanika Kapoor, Anyasa and Dimitri Vegas, who will all be playing at the Jubilee Stage.

Then DJ Tala Samman, DJ Jeff, DJ Khaled Mamdouh and DJ Fat Sam can be found at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, with DJ Hannah Ichiko, DJ Fuzzz and DJ Daxx at the Sports, Fitness & Wellbeing Hub.

Billed as the longest New Year celebration in the world, spanning the time zones of all participating countries at the event, the Expo festivities will take place at various locations across the site over a 13-hour period.

First up at Jubilee Stage is Delhi-born DJ Skip, known for his performance-based sets and innovative scratching technique. He loves being able to express himself to the world through music – a language that everybody understands – and promises to get visitors moving early on.

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates Christmas (Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai)

Next is Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor, performing hits such as Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, followed by Indian producer Anyasa, bringing his acclaimed live set to Dubai, and Dimitri Vegas from Belgium.

Finally, the king of trance, Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren, will channel the Jubilee Stage’s late night/early morning energy, rounding off proceedings from 0130-0400 GST with his trademark blend of uplifting, progressive and psychedelic trance, with electro house and dance-pop thrown in for good measure.

At Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, meanwhile, DJ Tala Samman will get the party going with a mash-up of melodic and deep house, along with upbeat pop and hip-hop. Excited to be performing on such a huge platform, the Dubai-based DJ says Expo 2020 is the perfect place to “highlight the talent we have in this city”.

DJ Jeff, who originally hails from India but also calls Dubai home, will take over the reins with a blend of hip-hop and South Asian music. The producer, who commends Expo 2020 for providing opportunities to collaborate with artists from across the globe, said: “There’s no better feeling than performing at the biggest event in the world!”

Deep-house DJ Khaled Mamdouh will continue the good vibes at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, counting down to midnight, while DJ Fat Sam will usher in the New Year with a bang.

Ain Dubai to mark New Year with stunning year fireworks and drone shows & several performances across Bluewaters Dubai (Photo: Twitter@DXBMediaOffice)

At the Sports, Fitness & Wellbeing Hub, disc-spinners DJ Hannah Ichiko, DJ Fuzzz and DJ Daxx will also be inviting visitors to join in the countdown celebrations, with upbeat sets that strike a positive tone for 2022.

Entry to all of the New Year’s Eve DJ sets is free for Expo 2020 ticket holders, but visitors are advised to arrive early.

Public transport timings

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Expo 2020 Dubai have updated the timings of public transport services to and from the site on New Year’s Eve, to ensure visitors have an amazing experience ‘Celebrating with the World @ Expo’.

The Metro service on both the Red and Green lines will operate from 0800 on 31st December, 2021 until 0215 on 2nd January, 2022.

The Expo Rider service to Expo will run until 0630 on 1st January 2022, with the following exceptions: Dubai Mall route will be suspended from 1400 due to the closure of roads around Burj Khalifa; AlBraha,

AlGubaibah and DXB T3 routes will follow a diversion to avoid the E11 road closures; All inbound intercity routes will be suspended at 2000 on 31st December, 2021.

Global Village to host eight firework shows. (Photo: Twitter@DXBMediaOffice)

All inbound Dubai routes will also be suspended at 2200 on 31st December, 2021, while all outbound trips will be suspended from 2100 to 0000.

To get ahead of the large demand on Expo Rider services, passengers will be asked to state their preferred return journey time when they arrive, and will then receive a token with this time. Tokens will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Car parks and the Parking Shuttle will run until 0630 on 1st January, 2022. In the event that the demand for Parking Shuttle services exceeds supply, visitors may be required to walk back to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the People Mover service will run until 0630 on 1st January, 2022.

