Matšepo Ramakoae, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, commended the strong ties between Lesotho and the UAE, commending the UAE’s remarkable efforts to host Expo 2020 Dubai, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ramakoae said that the fact that King Letsie III of Lesotho is heading Lesotho’s delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai is a testament of her country’s keenness to enhance its relations with the UAE.

She lauded the UAE leadership’s support to women, and highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai’s role in proving to the world the importance of working together to maintain global stability and support fellow nations in returning to normalcy.

Expo 2020 Dubai is among our top priorities, which is evidenced by our King’s plans to discuss strengthening ties and cooperation with UAE government officials, she explained, noting that they wish to learn from the UAE, which has established a successful model in realising dreams and ambitions.

Ramakoae said that the Lesotho delegation, which seeks to realise the global event’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, includes private sector and business representatives, who will be working to emulate the UAE, which has achieved remarkable development and become a leading global hub, despite having humble beginning.

She explained that the delegation will also comprise businesspersons and entrepreneurs, as well as officials, who aim to forge partnerships with their counterparts and enhance inte5rnational cooperation, adding that Lesotho boasts several successful projects, which it seeks to showcase.

Our government established an infrastructure committee and organised a virtual forum to showcase to the facilities offered to investors, as well as discuss supporting Lesotho’s infrastructure projects with UAE officials, Ramakoae continued.

‘Expo 2020, an opportunity to learn from UAE’

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s National Day

King Letsie III visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday as his country celebrated its Expo 2020 National Day with a cultural fusion of music, dance, and poetry, a flag-raising ceremony and speeches.

King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso were welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai. Lesotho’s delegation included ministers of Trade and Industry; Foreign Affairs and International Relations; Small Business Development, Cooperatives and Marketing; and Tourism, Environment and Culture.

King Letsie III said: “I wish to applaud the capable Expo 2020 team for their tireless efforts, commitment and dedication in putting together this spectacular and prestigious global event.

“I remain optimistic that Expo 2020 Dubai will succeed in its noble mission of ‘Connecting Minds’, and as a result of that achievement an incubator will be created that will hatch sustainable solutions to our common problems; solutions which will hopefully create a more prosperous and peaceful future for us all.”

Sheikh Nahyan said: “With Expo 2020, we hope to build on existing partnerships between our two countries, as the UAE has been an active partner to Lesotho in the field of development cooperation, where we have worked on initiatives concerning water supply systems, energy policy and administration, and construction policy.”

Praising the Lesotho Pavilion, he added: “It demonstrates the extent to which Lesotho has made significant strides in the 50 years since independence, showcasing the initiatives in digital connectivity, energy access, and water that have had a profound impact on people’s lifestyles and the country’s economy.

“Lesotho is a land that inspires with its way of life, and aims to do just that at Expo 2020 Dubai by building partnerships and networks for investment, information sharing and best practices, and attracting foreign direct investment in priority development areas such as agriculture, technology and innovation, and renewable energy.”

Ntlhoi Motsamai, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Culture, said: “We are participating in Expo 2020 Dubai to build bridges to be connected to the entire world and, in particular, with the UAE.

“As the Lesotho delegation, we are here to extend a very warm invitation for you to come with us and invest in Lesotho because the playing ground has levelled and we have viable businesses, including but not limited to generating clean energy through wind power due to its high altitude of 1,400 metres above sea level.”

