High-ranking officials of the Bangladesh Navy welcomed the captains of the two Indian warships on a three-day visit…reports Asian Lite News

Two Indian Navy warships — INS Kulish and INS Sumedha, arrived on Monday at Bangladesh’s Mongla Port to celebrate the birth centenary of ‘Father of the Nation’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the country’s 50th year of Independence.



A band of Bangladesh Navy playing musical instruments greeted the two Indian Navy warships.



Captain M. Mosharraf Hossain, commander of Bangladesh Navy’s Mongla Naval Base, welcomed the captains of the two Indian warships — on a three-day visit, with flowers.



High-ranking officials of the Bangladesh Navy, including a representative of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, were also present on the occasion.

Celebrating #MujiboBorsho & #JointCommemorationof1971



In a historic first, two 🇮🇳 warships INS Kulish and INS Sumedha, with Cmde MV Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge Andhra Pradesh onboard, arrived at Mongla today & were accorded a ceremonial welcome by #Bangladesh Navy pic.twitter.com/IhzNtEkRUD — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) March 8, 2021

During the visit, top Indian Navy officer Commodore Mahadeva Gobardhan Raju, and the captains of the two ships, will pay homage at the tomb of Bangabandhu at his birthplace in Tungipara, and lay a wreath at the tomb of Bangladeshi Navy official Ruhul Amin, who was posthumously awarded ‘Bir Sreshtho’ — Bangladesh’s highest bravery award for his service during the 1971 Liberation War.

Also read:China cries foul against India at WTO

They are also expected to pay a courtesy call to Bangladesh Navy’s commander of Khulna Naval Area and Commander Flotilla West, as well as exchange views with the Naval commandos and freedom fighters who participated in the Liberation War of 1971.

Indian Navywarship INS Kulish and INS Sumedha in a 3-day visit to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu & goldenjubilee of the independence

The Naval officers of the two neighbouring countries hope that this goodwill visit of the two Indian warships will play an important role in further strengthening the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.



The two Indian ships are scheduled to leave Bangladesh on March 10 at the end of the tour.



Commander Sanjeev Agnihotri is leading INS Kulish with 18 officers and 160 sailors while Commander Gaurav Durgapal is leading INS Sumedha ship with 20 officers and 160 sailors.

Also read:Illicit funds flow from B’desh to Kashmir





Advertisements

