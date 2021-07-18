The President said that Afghanistan was ready to counter the Taliban and their supporters as long as they realise that a political solution is the only way forward….reports Asian Lite News

In a hard-hitting speech, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said more than 10,000 ï¿½jihadi fighters entered the country from Pakistan in the last month, while Islamabad had failed to convince the Taliban to participate “seriously” in the peace talks.



According to the Kabul Times, Ghani made the remarks on Friday while addressing the Central and South Asia connectivity conference held in Tashkent, with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also in attendance.



“Contrary to repeated assurances by Prime Minister Khan and his Generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and fell short of use of force and its power and influence to make the Taliban negotiate seriously, networks and organizations supporting the Taliban are openly celebrating the destruction of the assets and capabilities of the Afghan people and State,” Ghani said.



The President said that Afghanistan was ready to counter the Taliban and their supporters as long as they realise that a political solution is the only way forward.



On Thursday, First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh that the Pakistan military had threatened missile launches against the Afghan Air Force if it targeted Taliban militia that has seized border checkposts at the frontier town of Spin Boldak.



In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry denied the claim.

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces have re-occupied three districts in the last 24 hours said the country’s Defence Ministry as clashes continue in various provinces of Afghanistan.

TOLO News reported quoting Defense Ministry, that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces retook the control of Saighan and Kahmard districts in Bamiyan and Chakhansur district in Nimroz.

“In an operation that began this (Friday) morning, districts were retaken in a short time by security forces, and the country’s flag was raised back on the districts,” Bamiyan governor Tahir Zuhair said.

The Ministry of Defense said the operations by Afghan security forces are underway to push back the Taliban attacks on cities and to retake the areas that are under Taliban influence.

“Operation by the ANDSF to retake districts that were under the influence of the enemy is underway,” Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that they have entered the city of Sheberghan, the center of Jawzjan province in the north, but local officials said the attacks of the Taliban were pushed back.

Reports suggest that the security situation in the city of Taluqan, the center of Takhar, is concerning.

TOLO News further said citing sources said that 10 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in an airstrike by government forces in Shohada district in Badakhshan on Thursday, but the government rejected the claim. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Increasing Threats To Media In Afghanistan

Advertisements

