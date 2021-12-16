Shehbaz Sharif further urged the incumbent government to listen to “the people’s voice” and “address their problems immediately”…reports Asian Lite News

The Opposition leader in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Wednesday the ongoing protests in Gwadar are a “watershed event” in the struggle for basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the country, Express Tribune reported.

The PML-N President, tweeting from his official handle, said the protests represented “a new chapter in our country”.

Protests at Gwadar Pic credits ANI

“Owned and led by the people, it is a watershed event in the struggle for the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan,” Sharif said.

He further urged the incumbent government to listen to “the people’s voice” and “address their problems immediately”, the report said.

Thousands of protesters are staging a sit-in against unnecessary check-posts and fishing trawlers in the Gwadar district of Balochistan and are demanding civic amenities and employment opportunities for the local people.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that the government would take “strong action” against illegal fishing by trawlers off the Gwadar coast.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who is leading the protests, welcomed the premier’s tweet and said that they are not stubborn people, as the local residents also want a solution to their problems, the report added.

He said that it is really a welcome development that the Prime Minister has taken notice of the protest and decided to accept the demands of the people, including illegal fishing in Balochistan’s territorial waters, after 28 days of sit-in.

