China has been showing eagerness to gain leverage on the US in the wake of Afghan exit, a media report said on Thursday.

Whenever the US asks China’s support over any global issues such as Afghanistan, North Korean nuclear proliferation, climate change or any other, the communist regime expressly or tacitly conditions its support on the resolution of other issues plaguing the broader bilateral relationship, the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou and sanctions on Huawei, are at the core, not merely on the periphery, Asia Times reported on Thursday.

Recently, reports emerged that the US Department of Justice resumed talks with Huawei and its chief financial officer Wanzhou. The talks were on a possible deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) that could result in her release from house arrest in Vancouver, Canada. She is fighting extradition to the US on bank-fraud charges relating to alleged violations of US sanctions against Iran, Asia Times said.

Huawei (File Photo)

The development raised new hopes in Canada to open the door for Beijing to release Canadians Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman. Both were arrested in China only nine days after Meng’s arrest in Canada.

Beijing has denied that the “two Michaels” were arrested in retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

The Chinese priority has been always Meng’s release and the scrapping of sanctions against Huawei.

Earlier the reports had emerged that during the Afghan exit, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 16 spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi asking for help to manage tensions in the region.

According to Asia Times, Wang signalled to “help “promote the soft landing of the Afghan issue and avoid a new civil war or humanitarian disaster … and not let it become a breeding ground and shelter for terrorism once again.”

But he added that “the US cannot, on the one hand, deliberately curb and suppress China to damage China’s legitimate rights and interests, and on the other hand, count on China to offer support and coordination.”

Recently when US climate czar John Kerry met with senior Chinese officials and a similar message was conveyed: The US cannot expect cooperation from China while also attacking it on all sides, Asia Times said.

Currently, for the US and China’s relations, the Meng and Huawei cases appear to present the lowest-hanging high-value fruit.

Now Washington seems to be ready to strike a deal with Beijing to release Meng. It’s overtime to see what the US side will do in respect of Huawei. At a time when polarisation is intensifying, such a move could be the best hope to ratchet down tensions, according to Asia Times. (ANI)

