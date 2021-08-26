The exercise will be held at the Training Node in Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan….reports Asian Lite News

As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relations with Kazakhstan, the 5th edition of Indo- Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise, KAZIND-21, will be conducted from August 30 to September 11.

The exercise will be held at the Training Node in Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan.

The exercise is a joint training between both the Armies, which will boost the bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian Army contingent represented by a battalion of the Bihar Regiment consists of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander. The Kazakhstan Army will be represented by a company group.

The Exercise will provide an opportunity to the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan to train for Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism operation in mountainous, rural scenario under UN mandate.

The scope of the Joint Exercise includes professional exchange, planning and execution of operation in Counter terrorism environment at sub unit level and sharing expertise on skills at arms, combat shooting and experiences in Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism operations.

The exercise will culminate after a 48- hour long validation exercise which will involve a scenario of neutralization of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout.

The exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, inter-operability and enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan.

