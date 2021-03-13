According to Iran Shipping Company, none of the crew was injured in the “terrorist” attack, reports Asian Lite News

In yet another alleged “terrorist” attack, an Iranian commercial ship was hit by an explosive object in the Mediterranean Sea, according to local media reports.

“After an explosive object hit the Iran Shahrekord container ship in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, a part of the ship’s hull was damaged,” Ali Ghiasian, spokesman of Iran Shipping Company said on Friday.

The fire caused by the explosive object was immediately contained by the crew of the ship, he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Meanwhile, the Hamshahrionline news website reported that the attack occurred on Wednesday when the ship was on its way to Europe from Iran.

None of the crew was injured in the “terrorist” attack, Ghiasian noted.

Iran Shahrekord will continue its route after repairing and assessing the damage, he said.

Such terrorist acts are examples of piracy and against the international law, the official said, adding Iran will launch investigations to identify the perpetrators.

