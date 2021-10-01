Ireland has announced its agenda during Expo 2020 Dubai, which features a host of wonderful activities and events taking place at its Pavilion…reports Asian Lite News

Themed ‘Putting Creativity at the Centre of Human Experience in the 21st Century’, the pavilion will host a variety of lively events for visitors of all ages to enjoy over the next six months.

This special Christmas will feature a specially created musical ensemble, guest singers and the Expo World Choir, performing the great Irish songbook in a unique international gathering in Jubilee Park. The song list will range from You Raise Me Up, to U2’s One, as well as festive favourites. The choir will be selected, mobilised and coached online by David Brophy in the weeks preceding the event.

Ireland Pavilion: Putting Creativity at the Centre of Human Experience

For Ireland’s National Day, St. Patrick’s Day on 17th March, the Ireland Pavilion will host a variety of engaging events throughout the day to showcase the lively spirit of Ireland on the significant day. A key highlight will see Martin Hayes lead a specially created concert exploring Irish music from its roots right through to a highly charged, contemporary rendition of traditional forms. Especially for Expo 2020, the Irish Songbook will focus on iconic Irish songs including classics from U2, The Cranberries, Hozier, Snow Patrol and The Corrs to name a few. On St. Patrick’s Day, special guests will perform both Irish traditional music and songs from the Irish songbook.

Creative workshops will take place at The Hamilton Room in the heart of the pavilion. Visitors aged between 7 and 17 can enjoy free programming workshops lead by Coder Dojo, the global volunteer lead coding initiative for the youth community. Coder Dojo’s work encapsulates the Expo theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. The Chester Beatty is the pre-eminent Irish museum promoting the appreciation and understanding of world cultures with holdings of manuscripts, rare books, and other treasures from the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia. Chester Beatty will provide displays and workshops at the pavilion and will contribute to intercultural and multi-cultural discussion at Expo.

The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) will host a series of panel discussions featuring academics, creative practitioners, activists, public policy figures and politicians. Coinciding with the centenary of the Irish State, Expo 2020 Dubai provides an opportunity to showcase how creativity is an organising principle in Irish life exploring how, at different times in the State’s history, creativity in political, economic, scientific and cultural spheres led to positive change and at other times its absence has stalled progressive developments.

