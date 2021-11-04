At least two attackers detonated their suicide jackets at the gate and in the premise of the 400-bed hospital….reports Asian Lite News

The Islamic State (IS) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack against a military hospital in Kabul that claimed the lives of 19 people and injured over 40 others.

The group made the announcement in a statement carried by several media outlets, reports Xinhua news agency

The attack took place on Tuesday when five IS terrorists stormed the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in a diplomatic district, killing seven people — three women, a child and three Taliban soldiers, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed on his social media account.

The five attackers were also killed.

At least two attackers detonated their suicide jackets at the gate and in the premise of the 400-bed hospital.

“The Air Force of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deployed special forces to the top of the main hospital building to provide security for the medical personnel and patients during a counter-attack,” Mujahid wrote on Twitter, adding that assailants failed to enter the main building of the facility.

At least 20 people were wounded in the blasts and gunfight, according to an Italian-run emergency hospital in Kabul.

The senior Taliban officials, Afghan politicians and the UN mission in Afghanistan strongly condemned the attack.

Friday’s blast comes after the terror group’s Khorasan branch (IS-K) claimed responsibility for bombings at two Shia mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar province last month.

The attack in the Kandahar city mosque killed 63 people, while the bombings in the Kunduz claimed the lives of at least 50 people.

The two attacks also left several hundreds injured.

On October 16, the IS announced that they will attack Shia Muslims everywhere, in their homes and centre.

ALSO READ: Blasts at Kabul hospital kill 25

Advertisements

