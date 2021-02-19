The move came hours after Israel freed two Syrian shepherds as part of the swap deal…reports Asian Lite News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office revealed late on Thursday that an Israeli citizen who crossed the Syrian border has been exchanged under a Russia-brokered swap deal.



The move came hours after Israel freed two Syrian shepherds as part of the swap deal. Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tweet on Friday for facilitating the exchange, the Xinhua news reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Several days ago, a young Israeli woman crossed the border to Syria. I spoke twice with my friend Russian President Vladimir Putin. I requested his assistance in returning her, and he acted. pic.twitter.com/fXrpx9Qmhy — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 18, 2021

Earlier this week, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the Israeli woman accidentally entered Syria’s Quneitra region after crossing from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.



Israel and Syria have a border along the Golan Heights, which the Jewish state seized from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981.



