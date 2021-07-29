Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had persistently demonstrated his commitment to normalising ties…reports Asian Lite News

The Kremlin said that Russia does not see the US as a partner but as an opponent.

“To our regret, there are currently no partnership programs and no relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, he recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had persistently demonstrated his commitment to normalising ties.

According to Peskov, the only positive aspect is that Russia-US relations are no longer only marked by mutual accusations but the presence of negotiations.

“The fact that our experts are discussing strategic stability in Geneva is very positive. We hope that through such contacts, we will be able to convey our positions to each other more effectively,” he added.

The spokesman warned that the results of the June summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva should not be exaggerated.

“It would be unwise to put on rose-coloured glasses and view Geneva as a certain threshold, following which we entered an era of partnership,” he said.

US President Joe Biden meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.(credit: https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse)

On Tuesday, Biden accused Putin, of trying to disrupt the 2022 US midterm elections, slated to be held in November next year, when all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. Referring to Putin as “dangerous”, the president alleged that his Russian counterpart is leading an economy that only has nuclear weapons and “nothing else”.

Biden made these remarks to about 120 representatives of the US intelligence who gathered on this day at the headquarters of the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI) in northern Virginia.

“Look at what Russia doing already about the 2022 elections and misinformation,” said the US president, referring to the information he received during his daily briefing. Without elaborating much on the matter, Biden said that the Russian president’s actions are a “pure violation” of the United States’ sovereignty.

“Putin has a real problem,” Biden said. “He is sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and nothing else. He knows he is in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous in my view.”

The US president also pointed out the recent increase in cyberattacks, including ransomware, allegedly conducted by Moscow. “If we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power, it’s going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach,” Biden warned, adding that the ransomware attacks typically see hackers encrypting victims’ data and then demanding money for restored access.

