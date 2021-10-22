Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had informed the island nation’s parliament that organic fertilizer sent by India are suitable for cultivation and that a go-ahead for import has been given…reports Asian Lite News.

A shipment of 1,00,000 liters of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer from India arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. This is the first consignment of the 3.1 million liters of nano fertilizer to be sent from India to the island nation.

A tweet by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the arrival of the consignment of nano fertilizers from India was yet another instance of New Delhi’s resolve to stand with Sri Lanka in times of urgent need and a vivid example of the vibrant and mutually beneficial partnership between the two sides.

The tweet added that, India is looking forward to a stronger and bigger partnership with Sri Lanka in agriculture and fertilizers as the two countries work together to build a cleaner and greener future.

According to media reports, Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Secretary Udith Jayasinghe said on Wednesday that the consignment would help the island nation’s Eastern province in the cultivation of maize and paddy.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had informed the island nation’s parliament that organic fertilizer sent by India are suitable for cultivation and that a go-ahead for import has been given.

The statement by the Sri Lankan Minister came within days of the island-nation suspending the import of fertilizer from China after harmful bacteria were found in the samples.

In May this year, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had decided to stop chemical fertiliser imports.

India’s supply of fertilizer is believed to be timely as Sri Lanka looks to keep an uninterrupted supply of fertilizers throughout the Maha season cultivation in the island nation which falls from September to March. (India News Network)

