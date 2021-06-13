The Turkish delegation stressed the continuation of cooperation in training security and police institutions…reports Asian Lite News

Mohamed Menfi, head of the Libyan Presidency Council, met a visiting Turkish delegation, which included Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and discussed security cooperation between the two countries.



The visit of the Turkish delegation, also including Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, follows a series of mutual previous ones between Libya and Turkey in 2021 that started with Menfi’s trip to Turkey in March, according to a statement issued by the Presidency Council on Saturday.



During the meeting, Menfi stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and developing bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement said.



The Turkish delegation stressed the continuation of cooperation in training security and police institutions, de-mining, and combating illegal immigration and organised crime, it added.



The meeting also covered the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya, support of the political track, and uniting regional efforts for an international consensus that supports the stability, security and unity of the country.



The Turkish delegation also met Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

