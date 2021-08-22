Local residents claim two other districts — Deh Salah and Qasaan — have also been taken back from the Taliban…reports Asian Lite News

Tens of members of armed uprising groups attacked the Pol-e-Hesar district of northern Baghlan province in Afghanistan and cleared them of the Taliban.



Ever since the Taliban toppled all but Panjsher province on August 15, the fighters were engaged in their first armed conflict which erupted between them and the people’s uprising.



Local residents claim two other districts — Deh Salah and Qasaan — have also been taken back from the Taliban, Afghan media reported.



Former acting minister of defense, Bismillah Muhammadi who is now living in Panjsher province wrote on his Twitter handle that the people’s uprising has recaptured pol-e-Hesar, Bano, and Deh Salah districts of Baghlan province.



Local residents have also claimed to have killed 40 Taliban fighters and wounded 15 more, however, the Taliban have not commented on the conflict yet.



Defiant first vice President Amrullah Saleh and son of Slain Ahamad Shah Masoud have pledged to resist the Taliban and said they will never surrender to them. They said that resistance two will be commenced from Panjsher province and have asked foreign members of ANDSF to join them in the cause.



It comes as the Taliban are grabbing control of entire Afghanistan including the Afghan capital but are yet to fill the political vacuum now after six days.

Meanwhile, Taliban’s political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Saturday said the insurgent group intends to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US.



“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America,” Baradar said in a tweet.



Baradar denied media reports that the Taliban has not intended to have diplomatic and trade ties with Washington, reports Xinhua news agency.



“We never talk about cut of trade ties with any countries. Rumor about this news has been a propaganda. It is not true,” he said.



Earlier in the day, unconfirmed reports said Baradar has arrived in Kabul from southern Kandahar to conduct consultation with Afghan leaders about the creation of a new government.



He returned to Kandahar from Doha on Tuesday.



On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they intended to form an inclusive government and does not want to have any internal or external enemies.

ALSO READ: AI flight with 87 Indians from Kabul lands in Delhi

Advertisements

