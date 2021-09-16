Protesters accused Pakistan of plundering their resources indiscriminately and trampling upon their fundamental rights…reports Asian Lite News

Hundreds of protesters took to streets of Pallandari region in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding independence from Pakistani clutches.

They accused Islamabad of meting out a second class citizen treatment to them for the past seven decades. They said, while on one side Pakistan was plundering their resources indiscriminately, it was trampling upon their fundamental rights on the other side.

Local leaders say Pakistan has created a humanitarian crisis in the region but the world doesn’t get to know the reality owing to the media censorship in the region.

While some media houses are coerced into toeing the administration’s line, others have self-censored themselves out of obligation in return for the cash and other luxuries showered on them.

