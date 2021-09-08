All industries and economic sectors would benefit from the new programme, he said, which underscores the UAE’s commitment to foster economic growth locally and promote AI as a force for good globally…reports Asian Lite News.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the graduate-level, research university focused on artificial intelligence (AI), has launched the MBZUAI Executive Programme, designed to help the UAE’s government and business elite unlock the potential of AI to ensure smart management, increased efficiencies and enhanced productivity.

The programme will comprise six courses, each delivered by instructors from world-leading academic institutions, executives from global multinationals, and the university’s faculty. It will also promote greater engagement on AI between government, business, and the scientific community to accelerate the development of future industries in the UAE while supporting the nation’s long-term strategy to become a global AI leader.

“Today’s unveiling of the MBZUAI Executive Programme illustrates, once again, the determination of the UAE to position itself at the forefront of the technologies and innovations shaping the global economy,” said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees.

“This depends not only on world-class scientific research but also on close collaboration between all stakeholders, be they government, business, investors, the scientific community, or the public. Tailored to the needs of some of the UAE’s most senior government and business executives, the MBZUAI Executive Programme empowers decision-makers in all industries to harness the benefits of AI in forging the future success of their respective organisation, in preparation for the nation’s ambitions for the next 50 years.”

All industries and economic sectors would benefit from the new programme, he said, which underscores the UAE's commitment to foster economic growth locally and promote AI as a force for good globally.

The programme is designed to support senior leaders across public and private sectors, undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries, C-suite executives, leaders in IT, technology and across multiple functions and industries seeking to understand the possibilities of AI.

Its first cohort, of around 40 senior executives, will undergo 12 weeks of online practical courses, as well as seminars on the business, ethical and policymaking dimensions of the AI industry. The deadline for registration is 7th October 2021; while the first day of classes begins on 23rd October 2021.

The programme’s six courses include An Introduction to AI; AI, Machine Learning and the Economy; Visual Cognition and Intelligence; Lingual Cognition and Intelligence; The Future of Robotics and AI Ethics and Policymaking.

