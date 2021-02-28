China has once again proved it’s commitment towards Covid hit Mexico

Mexican health authorities began vaccinating older adults with the Chinese vaccines on February 22…reports Asian Lite News

The second shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Chinese company Sinovac has arrived in Mexico City.



Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao welcomed the vaccines at the airport on Saturday.



The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac arrived in Mexico City on February 20.



Mexican health authorities on February 22 began to vaccinate older adults with the Chinese vaccines.



Mexico has been carrying out a vaccination campaign in stages since December last year.

Meanwhile,the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russias sovereign wealth fund) announced the delivery of the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus to Mexico.

On February 3, 2021 the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk of Mexico (COFEPRIS) approved Sputnik V under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials in the country. Mexico has become the first country of North America to approve Sputnik V.

Sputnik V is approved for use in more than 30 countries making the vaccine one of the world’s top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by regulatory authorities.

Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino and Ghana have authorized Sputnik V.

