Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome and agreed to expand the scope of the India-Germany strategic partnership to new areas, including green hydrogen.

Recalling their long standing cooperation and personal friendship, Modi complimented Chancellor Merkel for her leadership in not just Germany but also at the European and global level.

He committed to maintaining the close strategic partnership with Merkel’s successor.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the close bilateral cooperation between India and Germany and pledged to deepen their trade and investment relations. They also agreed to expand the scope of the India-Germany strategic partnership to new areas, including green hydrogen,” a release from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi.

Modi conveyed best wishes to Merkel for the future and invited her to visit India.

Modi holds talks Indonesia President Joko Widodo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the Indonesia President, Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy and committed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Modi congratulated Indonesia for its G20 Presidency next year and assured President Widodo of India’s readiness to work closely with the country as part of Troika, a release from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Both leaders held discussions on the recent course of India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership. The two leaders appreciated each other’s steadfast support during the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to cooperate towards post-pandemic recovery.

Glad to have met President @jokowi earlier today. Discussed existing areas of India-Indonesia cooperation and new spheres where our countries can work together for the benefit of our citizens and the entire planet. pic.twitter.com/FBCQ7IKp7P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

They also emphasized the importance of Indo-Pacific cooperation, the MEA release added.

Both the leaders committed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, and pave way for greater people-to-people interaction.

Discussions also took place on combating climate change, particularly on the need for implementation of climate finance commitments, the release said.

Modi meets Spanish counterpart on the side lines of G20

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, clean tech, advanced materials, and deep-sea exploration.

“The two leaders welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages, including the recent signing of the contract to procure 56 C295 aircrafts from Airbus Spain, 40 of which will be ‘Made in India’ in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems,” a release from the Union Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister was in Rome for the G20 Summit that was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Modi and Sanchez agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, clean tech, advanced materials and deep-sea exploration.

Productivo encuentro con el primer ministro de la India, @narendramodi, en el #G20. Coincidimos en la necesidad de reforzar las relaciones económicas y estratégicas entre nuestros países, especialmente en áreas de interés compartido como la transición ecológica y digital. pic.twitter.com/27FjeD0hK5 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 31, 2021

Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors, including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing and further take advantage of India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetization Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan.

“The two leaders discussed India-EU relations as well as cooperation on climate action and priorities at upcoming COP26. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific,” the release added.

Prime Minister Modi looks forward to welcoming his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in India next year.

