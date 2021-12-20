“I congratulate Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his team. Whatever Goa has achieved is unprecedented. What the people of Goa have done is worthy of pride,” Modi said…reports Asian Lite News.

Praising Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that apart from Goa’s unique identity linked to its natural beauty, the coastal state had developed a new identity by trumping other states in fulfilling good governance parameters.

“Goa’s natural beauty has always been its identity. But the incumbent government is making Goa known for another identity. This new identity is staying number one in every task,” Modi said on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state’s Liberation.

“In other places, when work starts or there is some progress, Goa has already completed it. As a tourist destination, Goa has always been the choice of people, but now when it comes to good governance, Goa is at the top,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that the state was on the top of the states’ list when it came to good governance, per capita income, reining in open defecation, making available separate toilets for girls in schools, door-to-door garbage collection, water tap connectivity, Aadhaar enrolment, food security, etc.

"I want to specially congratulate the Goa government and all residents of Goa for one new achievement — to complete 100 per cent (Covid) vaccination. All eligible persons have been vaccinated in Goa. The second dose vaccination is going on.

“I want to specially congratulate the Goa government and all residents of Goa for one new achievement — to complete 100 per cent (Covid) vaccination. All eligible persons have been vaccinated in Goa. The second dose vaccination is going on.

“You are among the first states in the country to have done this wonder. I congratulate you,” Modi also said.

PM launches developmental projects worth over Rs 650cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered five infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 650 crore to the service of the nation, which includes a renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, a super speciality block at Goa Medical College, the new South Goa District Hospital, an Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport and a Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

The Prime Minister is in Goa on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state’s Liberation from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The re-development of Aguada Fort Jail Museum as a Heritage Tourism destination under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, has been carried out at a cost of over Rs 28 crore. Before Goa’s liberation, the fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters. The Museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by the prominent freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa and will be befitting tribute to them.

Modi also virtually inaugurated a super speciality block at the state’s apex medical facility, the Goa Medical College and Hospital, which has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme.

Among other projects, which the Prime Minister inaugurated includes the New South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 220 crore, the Aviation Skill Development Centre at the upcoming Mopa Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore, a Gas Insulated Substation at Davorlim-Navelim, Margao has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore under Integrated Power Development Scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

