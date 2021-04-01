Netanyahu urged Naftali Bennett, leader of the far-right pro-settler Yamina party, and Gideon Sa’ar, leader of the right-wing New Hope party, to help him put together a coalition…reports Asian Lite News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on his right-wing rivals to join forces to form a right-wing government coalition under his leadership.

In his first remarks since the March 23 inconclusive elections, Netanyahu on Wednesday urged Naftali Bennett, leader of the far-right pro-settler Yamina party, and Gideon Sa’ar, leader of the right-wing New Hope party, to help him put together a coalition, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It is time to put our differences behind us,” he said in a televised statement.

According to Netanyahu, together with allied parties and Yamina and New Hope, he could form a coalition of 65 members and gain a firm majority in the 120-member Parliament.

Naftali Bennett(Twitter)

“Let’s form a stable right-wing government that would last for years,” the long-time leader said.

Sa’ar however, has rejected Netanyahu’s call.

The New Hope’s main campaign promise was to replace Netanyahu.

On Wednesday night, Sa’ar repeated his promise and said he will not join a government with Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin called for “unusual collaboration” in forming a new government to solve the country’s lingering political stalemate.

The elections on March 23, Israel’s fourth in two years, ended once again with no clear winner.

