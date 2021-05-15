Pancy Jose is a key member of our newly created Royal Cultural Community; a network group for people who work with us who are from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities…the Chesterfield Royal Hospital said in a statement

A busy NHS hospital in Derbyshire in England took an exceptional step to honour one of its staff members to mark International Nurses Day. Indian-origin Pancy Jose, a mother of three and living in Chesterfield, was lauded for her committed service as Clinical Operations Matron at the busy hospital.

Pancy Jose, Clinical Operations Matrons, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT & Royal Primary Care

In a statement, the Chesterfield Royal said: “With over 1500 nurses and midwives working shifts – alongside bank staff and students, we are proud of our teams and the skills they bring to our wards and departments. Over the next few hours we hope to bring you a flavour of the talented people we have here – all dedicated to caring and passionate about the NHS and feature some of our amazing staff doing amazing things.

“Pancy Jose, is one of our Clinical Operations Matrons, working overnight to ensure the smooth running of our services.

“Pancy is a key member of our newly created Royal Cultural Community; a network group for people who work with us who are from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities. This group get together monthly to share their experiences and celebrate different cultures.”

India-born Pancy moved to Chesterfield from India 20 years ago and joined Chesterfield Royal to pursue her nursing career in the NHS.

When asked what Pancy enjoys most about working here she says “My lovely work family–The Operations Team. The care, compassion, hard work, resilience and a brilliant sense of humour shown by the staff in our hospital makes every day at work enjoyable.”

In addition to the ‘night job’ Pancy has dedicated much of her own time, in the last year, to welcoming and supporting nurses who have joined us more recently from India

In addition to the ‘night job’ Pancy has dedicated much of her own time, in the last year, to welcoming and supporting nurses who have joined us more recently from India.

Pancy is a lady of many languages – she speaks English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, and she understands Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi and Sanskrit though she admits her Bengali is a bit rusty!

“A well-known and respected face around the Trust, Pancy is a fantastic mentor to colleagues. We are very lucky to have her,” the hospital trust added.

Pancy is still nostalgic about India. “The rich cultural heritage, the diversity of regions, languages, people, cuisine, religion, garments and festivals still fascinates me. There are 22 major languages in India written in 13 different scripts with over 720 dialects,” says Pancy when asked about her motherland.

Pancy Jose, Clinical Operations Matrons,

Advertisements

