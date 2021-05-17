Now, the vaccines are only being given to people aged 38 or older in UK with younger people only getting inoculated if they have an underlying health condition…reports Asian Lite News.

The UK government is yet to make a decision on whether to accept an offer from Pfizer to speed up Olympic and Paralympic athletes for coronavirus vaccines, according to reports.

The UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, according to reports, said it is sensitive because the philosophy has been based on age and that’s been proved to be the right thing. He said “age is the biggest factor and of course Pfizer have offered for the Olympics and we’ve asked them about that.”

Now, the vaccines are only being given to people aged 38 or older in UK with younger people only getting inoculated if they have an underlying health condition.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said that it would donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo games with the rescheduled Olympics due to open on July 23.

Meanwhile, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief Andrew Parsons on Sunday exuded confidence in Tokyo’s ability to host the Paralympic Games and Beijing’s commitment to the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

IOC president (ANI)

Marking the 100-day countdown to the Paralympic Games, Parsons said: “It’s a nice coincidence that the 100 days to go (for Tokyo) is the same day as the National Disability Day in China. I think, what we experienced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was exactly what we want to translate to the whole world, to change the view of societies towards persons with disability and change the mindset.”



Parsons emphasised the importance of hosting the Games amid the pandemic, calling Tokyo “the most important edition of the Paralympic Games in the history of the Paralympic movement”, reports Xinhua

“Persons with disability have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And this has highlighted the inequality around the world in how societies treat persons with disability,” said Parsons.



“The Paralympic Games is the only global event where we celebrate disability and persons with disability. I would like to reassure the Paralympic athletes of the world that we are doing our utmost to provide the best infrastructure and the best possible Games. So, we want them to focus on their preparations and understand that everything will be very similar to what they are used to.”

ALSO READ-Covid-19: Olympics may be cancelled

READ MORE-Brisbane hopeful of getting 2032 Olympics

Advertisements

