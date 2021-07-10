The two-day visit is Haitham bin Tariq’s first foreign visit since he became the Sultan in January 2020 after the death of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, reports Asian Lite News

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq will embark on his first visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the official media in Riyadh confirmed.

According to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report on Friday, the two-day visit is also his first foreign visit since he became the Sultan in January 2020 after the death of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

He was invited by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

It aims to strengthen relations and cooperation in various fields for the interest and steady progress of the peoples of the two countries, the SPA added.

