Oman has completely banned business activities and movement of individuals and vehicles on Tuesday as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Eid holiday.

The new restrictions will end on July 24, 2021, national daily Times of Oman reported.

The sultanate’s Supreme Committee, an inter-agency body tasked with addressing COVID-19 concerns and issues, earlier banned Eid Al-Adha prayers, traditional pre-Eid souks (habta) as well as mass gatherings, according to Arab News reported.

This prohibition on mass gatherings includes family reunions, Eid greeting assemblies and collective celebrations of Eid.

The committee however allowed limited movement of individuals and the opening of some business in the Wilayat of Sur, which was impacted by heavy rains and flooding.

“The Committee took note of the impacts of heavy rains and flooding of wadis on public and private properties in the Wilayat of Sur, despite the efforts undertaken by the authorities concerned,” the Arab News quoted a statement from the committee.

“To help bring life back to normal in a manner that does not contradict the measures and procedures endorsed to curb the pandemic… the COVID-19 Supreme Committee has decided to allow the movement of individuals and the opening of service outlets in the Wilayat of Sur,” it added.

The curfew will be lifted from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, it was reported.

