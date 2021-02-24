Imran’s visit opens new chapter in the history of Pak-Lanka ties

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunwardena has said that Imran Khan’s visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation….reports Asian Lite News

Defence and security cooperation to end the menace of terrorism are of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.



He said that Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million in this regard.



The Foreign Minister along with the Prime Minister Imran Khan are on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.



Later, Qureshi addressed the media over Imran Khan’s visit to the Sri Lanka.

Pleased to arrive in Colombo with PM @ImranKhanPTI for his maiden visit to Sri Lanka. 🇵🇰 and 🇱🇰 share a close relationship, working together at the bilat level and int’l & regional forums. During this visit all areas of cooperation between 🇵🇰 🇱🇰 will be discussed & strengthened. pic.twitter.com/K5iIAbWaVc — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 23, 2021

Qureshi said Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as a partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity.

Qureshi said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities.



He said views were exchanged on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.



We have decided to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan, Qureshi said.



During his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, Imran Khan has said that the country could strengthen its connectivity up to the Central Asian States by benefiting from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

It's a pleasure to be back in Sri Lanka again. My earlier two visits were on cricket tours in '75 & '86 where I witnessed the evolution of Sri Lankan cricket. Today I enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of Sri Lankan PM @PresRajapaksa. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 23, 2021

Addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa here after holding one-on-one and delegation-level talks, he said: “My visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship with Sri Lanka, especially trade and economic ties through enhanced connectivity.”



The Prime Ministers of both the countries also reaffirmed their resolve to work together across a broad range of areas during extensive consultations held at the Temple Trees.



The one-on-one meeting between the two prime ministers was followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.



