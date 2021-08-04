According to local media, the federal cabinet will meet and discuss ways to garner revenue from the PM House building…reports Asian Lite News

Reeling under a financial crunch, Pakistan Prime Minister’s official residence in Islamabad has been put on the market for rent.

After the ruling Tehreek-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced in August 2019, its plan to convert the Prime Minster’s House into a university, PM Imran Khan had vacated the residence. The federal government has now dropped the plan and decided to instead rent out the property, Samaa TV reported.

The federal cabinet, which had earlier announced a state-of-the-art federal educational institution at the Prime Minister House has, according to sources cited by local media now decided to allow people to hold cultural, fashion, educational, and other events at the premises located at the Red Zone, Islamabad.

“Two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events,” Saama TV said.

The auditorium of the Prime Minister’s House, two guest wings, and a lawn can be rented out to generate funds. High-level diplomatic functions, international seminars will also be held at the former principal workplace of the Pakistani premier.

Imran Khan after taking over as the country’s PM had announced that the Pakistan government doesn’t have money to spend on the public welfare schemes, while some in the country are “living like our colonial masters used to live”. He has since then been living at his Bani Gala residence and only uses the PM office.

Pakistan’s economy has shrunk by USD 19 billion in the last three years since Khan came to the power. When he became the PM he took many austerity steps to cut down the government expenses to give respite to the country’s economy.

Earlier, former finance minister Miftah Ismail remarked that the Imran Khan-led regime was “toying with the economy”, adding that it had increased the loans of the government and state institutions by Rs 45,000 billion.

Protest against load shedding

People of Pakistan’s Swabi district on Monday staged a protest against the prolonged electricity load shedding in the region.

The people of numerous villages reached Shewa Adda on motorcycles and tractor-trolleys and blocked the road for all kinds of traffic at the main intersection for three hours, The Dawn reported.

Protestors slammed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and elected representatives for the fragile electricity supply.

“Power supply remained suspended for hours even if there was little rain. They complained the Pesco did not attend calls by consumers to know about the reasons for frequent power outages,” the speaker said during the protest.

Meanwhile, the opposition said people in Pakistan have to face problems of electricity and gas load-shedding because of Imran Khan-led PTI government’s “incompetence and greed for money.”

PML-N President said the “never-ending problem” of electricity and gas load-shedding has been going on for the last few months, which is a sign of mismanagement on part of the government.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s energy crisis was deteriorating as the country is facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Unannounced load-shedding has reached its peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the electricity shortfall. Unannounced power suspension of up to three to five hours at many places during the last 72 hours had heightened the misery of the public.

Due to the power crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

